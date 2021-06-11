Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives $92.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $99.62. 428,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,003. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,211,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

