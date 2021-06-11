BSC Station One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSC Station has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $1.35 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00168637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00196312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.01162608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,849.33 or 0.99847399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

