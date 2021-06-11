BTU Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $249,006.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $58.71 million and approximately $249,006.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00824391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00086905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00045215 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

