Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New Investment in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $5,035,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 589,461 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 556,865 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 495,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,274,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 487,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCO opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.84.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

