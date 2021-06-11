Burleson & Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 158 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $535.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.37 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $255.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.