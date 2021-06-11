Burleson & Company LLC Buys New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,886 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

