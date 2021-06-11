Burleson & Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Xilinx by 231.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,811 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Xilinx by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Xilinx by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,564 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX opened at $128.79 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

