Burleson & Company LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

