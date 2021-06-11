Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.30 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after acquiring an additional 217,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $9.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.31. 629,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.12. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

