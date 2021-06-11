Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Trading Up 44.9%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)’s share price was up 44.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 112,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 764% from the average daily volume of 13,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

