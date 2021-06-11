Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report sales of $44.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.07 million and the lowest is $43.27 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $35.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $175.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million.

BFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of BFST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,947. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

