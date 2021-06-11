Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.34. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,215 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.