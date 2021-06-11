Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 54,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,214 shares of company stock worth $33,519,066. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

