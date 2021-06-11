Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 435,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,738 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $59,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,214 shares of company stock worth $33,519,066. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

