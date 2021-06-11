Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. iShares Transportation Average ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYT traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $264.90. 407,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.01.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

