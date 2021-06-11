Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.73 Million in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 278,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.78% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEZ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth $474,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,518,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000.

NYSEARCA:IEZ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,836. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

