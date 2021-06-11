Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after buying an additional 98,665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,781. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

