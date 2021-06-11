Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 71,788 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,948 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,044,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,171,000.

KRE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.67. 674,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,436,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

