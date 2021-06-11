Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,260 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,918,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.73. The stock had a trading volume of 882,256 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.67. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

