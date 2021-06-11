CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last 7 Days (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00187751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00198632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.18 or 0.01299492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,947.33 or 0.99989383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

