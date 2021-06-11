Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.95. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 163,251 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 191,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.