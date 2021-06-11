Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Callaway Golf by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Callaway Golf by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 152,080 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

