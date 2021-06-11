Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE CPE opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $133,932. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.