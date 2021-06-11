Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,652 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,062,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $6,009,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $89.03 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $90.97. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 823,462 shares of company stock worth $65,666,608. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.