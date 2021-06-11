Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 93.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $13.30 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

