Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $673,000 Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIM. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE CIM opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

