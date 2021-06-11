Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $628,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after buying an additional 69,389 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

