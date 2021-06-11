Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,224 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXB opened at $91.28 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.92.

