Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,617 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 131,684.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 142,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,926,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84,606 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 747,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSU opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

