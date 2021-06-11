Canaccord Genuity Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $325.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.21.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.62. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $337,141.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

