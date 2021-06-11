Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.07.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

CP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. 710,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

