CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CNNXF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 83,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04. CannAmerica Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

About CannAmerica Brands

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

