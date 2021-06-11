Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Shares of COF opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

