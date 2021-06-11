Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Capri by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Capri by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

