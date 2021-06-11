Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 176.15%.

Shares of CGRN opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $98.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.62. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

