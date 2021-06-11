Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Releases Earnings Results

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 176.15% and a negative net margin of 33.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGRN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 1,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,174. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

