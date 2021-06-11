Cardano Market Cap Tops $46.67 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003920 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $46.67 billion and $2.32 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00059701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00036933 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00222851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024646 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,366,735 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

