Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$245.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$244.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on CJT. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$178.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,000. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$178.23. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$142.95 and a 52 week high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 449.53%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

