CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Stock Price Up 6%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) rose 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 46,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,314,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

LOTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get CarLotz alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $718.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.16.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.