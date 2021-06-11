Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,874.80

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,874.80 ($24.49) and last traded at GBX 1,851.40 ($24.19), with a volume of 678382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,862.40 ($24.33).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,145.47. The firm has a market cap of £20.83 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

