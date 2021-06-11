Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

CARR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

