Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.
CARR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
