Casper Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. Casper has a market capitalization of $152.85 million and $12.41 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

