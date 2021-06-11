Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Sold by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,290,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,837 shares during the period. Castlight Health comprises about 1.7% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1,659.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 588,202 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Castlight Health by 21.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Castlight Health by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Castlight Health by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 357,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSLT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 7,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,872. The stock has a market cap of $334.16 million, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $27,504.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723. Corporate insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSLT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

