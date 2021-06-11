Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $162.88 and a one year high of $242.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

