CBDAO Price Down 13.8% This Week (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. CBDAO has a market cap of $125,462.50 and $66,980.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00057684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.00770172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00085008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

