Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report $336.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.90 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $296.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.41.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,352. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

