Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Buys 287,219 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,219 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 68,401 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 4,522,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. 106,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.