Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 924,917 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.13. 309,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,614,648. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

