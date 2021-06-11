Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.74% of STAG Industrial worth $39,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

NYSE:STAG remained flat at $$38.66 during trading hours on Friday. 29,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.79.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

