Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $33.74 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,722 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $33,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,529 shares of company stock worth $3,371,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

EQR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,954. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

